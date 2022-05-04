Saturday 16th of April 2022 was a memorable day for all the staff and management of Support Link Technologies Limited as they celebrated a decade of excellence in the African IT industry. The ambience was bright and breezy as everybody turned up from different parts of the country looking pretty as a picture in uniformed floral black and gold Ankara for the 10th anniversary celebration.

The event that took place at their Head Office in Ikeja, Lagos premiered with a keynote address by Mr. Adewale Salami, the Chief Technology Officer, First Bank of Nigeria who spoke on “the Road Less Travelled” with focus on how the power of habit formation could drive personal success. He explained that the challenge for us as individuals, and for organizations, was how to keep on the “upward vector” of growth, innovation, improvement and continual learning; acknowledging that it could be done, but would take positive, continuous energy and communication. He concluded by saying that being a change agent was not enough, and that it was important to acquire requisite skills for the future of work.

Mrs. Olabisi Aso, founder and CEO, Support Link Technologies could not contain her ecstasy while sharing the journey so far: “I owe all to Jehovah, my dedicated team and my family who have been a support system over the years. You know what it means to do business in this part of the world, especially in a male-predominated industry – Information Technology (IT). Today, Support Link Technologies has about 52 staff nationwide and partnerships that ensure customers are able to do more with IT securely; and we are still growing. Currently in West Africa, we are the only certified technical partner for BeyondTrust, a worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), and our solutions are a mainstay of major banks and telecoms in Nigeria. Our clients include UBA Group, Heritage Bank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, IHS Towers and MTN Nigeria just to mention a few”.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Kojo gave a profound speech on “climbing the corporate ladder ethically”. The Country Manager of Hewlett Packard Enterprise admonished that to achieve robust corporate ladder advancement, you must be intentional in your quest for knowledge, build solid support systems, network, collaborate with people who have a similar vision and ultimately, live a life of endless possibilities.

The colourful red-carpet event, speeches, award presentations and the high-spirited after-party fun and frolic made the major highlight of the anniversary celebration.

Top industry leaders and dignitaries such as Dr. Bola Azeez PhD, the Group CEO, First Adequate Benefits Insurance; Mr. Gabriel Okanlawon, Information Systems Consultant; Mr. Oyom Ojo, CEO, SwiftTalk Limited; Mr. Adewale Salami, Chief Technology Officer, First Bank of Nigeria; Mr. George Ogbonnaya Vice President & Group Head Business Banking, FCMB; Mr. Babatunde Olofin, Director, International Business Expansion at TeamApt; and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Kojo, Country Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; just to mention a few, were present to grace the event.

Part of the activities to celebrate the anniversary was the unveiling of a revamped website

(https://supportlinktech.com) which was motivated by their quest for innovation.