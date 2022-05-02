The Federal Government and Morocco are set to build the world’s longest offshore pipeline and second-longest pipeline in the world to carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco, running across 11 West African countries.

This was disclosed by Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to him, the partnership, which is between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Group (NNPC) and ONHYM of Morocco, was originally signed by the two countries in June 2018.

What Ogunlesi is saying about the project

He stated, “Nigeria (@NNPCgroup) and Morocco (#ONHYM) are teaming together to build the longest offshore pipeline in the world and second-longest pipeline in the world.

“It will carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco (& Europe), running across 11 West African countries. The Agreement for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) was originally signed by the two countries when President @MBuhari paid a State Visit to Morocco in June 2018.

“When completed, the over 7,000 km long gas pipeline… will link #Nigeria with #Morocco, cross 11 west African countries and extend to Europe. It will be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second-longest pipeline overall.”

What you should know

Worley will carry out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the proposed Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.

The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) has also committed some financing to the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Study for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project:

It said, “The Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study is an important milestone for a strategic project: the Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project sponsored by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Project aims at preparing the required studies for the gas pipeline and help taking the Final Investment Decision (FID) by 2023 for the infrastructure project. As per the agreement between Morocco and Nigeria Governments @NigeriaGov, both countries will share equally the (FEED) Project cost which is estimated at USD 90.1 million.

“IsDB will support the Moroccan contribution & participate in financing of the project up to an amount of $15.45m… For the Nigerian Contribution, IsDB has approved financing of $29.75m, which will bring the contribution of the Bank to 50% of total cost of FEED study…”