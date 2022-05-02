A three-storey building collapsed at 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos on Sunday night.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday around 11 pm via its Twitter handle.

According to the announcement, the rescue operations have started.

What Lagos Fire and Rescue Service is saying

It tweeted, “An alert of a collapse of a three-storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.

“Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.”

