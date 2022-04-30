Chinese devices maker, Infinix, this week launched its latest mid-range smartphone, Infinix Hot 12 to the Nigerian market. This came as a sequel to the Hot 11 released in September last year as the company continues its ‘Hot’ series.

The Hot 12 is expected to be an upgrade of its predecessor. However, Infinix lovers’ expectations may have been cut short as the device maker rather downgraded the phone’s display resolution.

While the Hot 11 (2021) spots a 1080 x 2408-pixel (400 pixel per inch) resolution, the latest Hot 12 comes with a 720 x 1612 pixel (259 PPI). Infinix may have some explanations to make concerning this downgrade.

Key features

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core processor and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

It comes in a big screen that has a 6.82 inch display IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device comes in various colours such as Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green.

The device is fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W and runs on the Android 11 + XOS 10.6 operating system.

A tripple camera that consists of 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA with Dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a single camera: 8 MP.

The phone supports dual SIM.

The smartphone is integrated with a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm jack. It features Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, and micro USB 2.0.

The sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

Pros

Big battery (5000 mAh)

Enough storage 64Gb and 124Gb (expandable)

Side-mounted fingerprint

Sleek design

Fast charging 18W

Cons

Poor display resolution

Low RAM (only 4Gb RAM is available in Nigeria)

Android 11 (other competing latest phones in the same range spot Android 12)

Bottom line

For lovers of big screen and aesthetics, the Infinix Hot 12 is an eye-catcher. The phone ticks the box in a matching beautiful design with power as far as the battery capacity is concerned. However, the lack of a bigger RAM, say 6Gb or 8Gb, means users will have to endure lags.

In Nigeria, Infinix has announced the prices of Hot 12 as ranging from N77,100 to N93, 200, depending on whether you are buying 64Gb storage or 128Gb.