The Federal Government on Friday denied media reports that it spent the sum of N5.9 billion to train 177 youths in Kano State, describing it as a misleading headline.

The government said that the amount in question was rather spent on a total of 16,629 youths in Batch C of the Npower programme in Kano as against the earlier reported 177 youths.

The reaction of the federal government follows a report by Punch, where the media platform claimed that the government confirmed committing the sum of N5.9 billion on training, tooling and monthly stipends for the Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme in Kano State.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the federal government on its official Twitter account on Friday, April 29, 2022.

What the Federal Government is saying

The federal government in its statement said, ‘’We wish to draw attention to this misleading headline from Punch.

According to the story, as reported by Punch, the amount in question is for a total of 16,629 youths in Batch C of the N-Power Programme in Kano.

‘’We hope that the newspaper will give it the required correction.’’

What you should know

Recall that on Thursday, April 28, Punch reported that the federal government confirmed committing the sum of N5.9 billion on training, tooling and monthly stipends for the Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme in Kano State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, was reported to have made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of not less than 177 youths, who benefited, from the government’s training on Smart Phone Repairs and Services under the N-Skills programme, a component of the N-Power programme in Kano.

The N-Power scheme which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, was created as a component of the National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.

