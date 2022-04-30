Peter Obi, a presidential aspirant for the 2023 presidential election has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the final say on zoning of presidential ticket.

Obi declared this on Friday in a press briefing, after the screening by the PDP Presidential Screening Committee, chaired by former Senate President, David Mark

He was joined by another aspirant, current Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel who also stated that party’s decision on zoning is supreme.

What Obi is saying

Obi stated that his chances would be determined by the delegates, adding that he will not impose himself on them.

He said, “The party has the final say. I can’t have a thought; I’m a member of a party. If the party members say this is where they want the party to go, if you’re a member of an organisation, you respect that organisation.

“That is why I said, whatever we do, the most critical thing is what we must do to pull Nigerians out of poverty and create a future for teeming unemployed youths of Nigeria.”

He also added that the party must change its polity and change to what other nations are doing and that is building a better nation for their people.

“We cannot go on around things that are yesterday. Let’s think about tomorrow. How come a great nation such as Nigeria is not doing well? Simple: Changing from consumption to production.

“My chance is just for the delegates to decide. I’m not going to impose myself on them.

“My chance is for the delegates to reflect on the nation and decide what we should do to guarantee a future for our young ones,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel, while also speaking on zoning said, “Party is supreme, if the party has spoken we will all abide by what the party says,”

He added that the party having so many aspirants wanting to run for Presidency is a good thing, saying that “If there were not many aspirants, I would have been worried. Honestly, that is where it would have been boring.

You see this as a new spirit, a new wave of PDP, where everybody is allowed to express himself or herself.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that Peter Obi continued to push the case for a consensus candidate within the party, saying that despite the Northern caucus of the party doing away with a consensus candidate, the remaining aspirants in the south can still back someone they all share the vision with.