A pro-Tinubu support group, the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) on Friday said it will not agree to a consensus arrangement for the selection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

This is as some close political associates of the former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, have paid N100 million to pick the Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for the National Leader of the APC.

This was made known on Friday by the Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, after the purchase of the APC presidential form for Tinubu at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja, saying that all aspirants must be allowed to test their popularity at the party’s primaries.

Tinubu, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, was represented by some of his close associates that include Dayo Adeyeye, House of Representatives member from Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke; member representing Agege Federal Constituency in the green chamber, Babatunde Adejare; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Apart from Tinubu, other aspirants that have indicated interest to fly the APC’s flag in the 2024 presidential election include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba,; former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, among others.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in January, Tinubu informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him in office in May 2023.

He had told Aso Rock reporters that becoming Nigeria’s President was his “lifelong ambition” and that there was nothing wrong in a kingmaker becoming a king.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, are among the aspirants that have paid the N100 million for the presidential nomination form.