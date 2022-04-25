Russia has warned the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine saying that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses.

The warning is coming a few days after President Joe Biden of the United States pledged $800 million in more weaponry for Ukraine and said he would ask Congress for more money to help bolster support for the Ukrainian military.

According to Reuters, this was made known on Monday by the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, while speaking to Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Arms delivery escalating conflict

Antonov said such arms deliveries were aimed at weakening Russia but that they were escalating the conflict in Ukraine while undermining efforts to reach some sort of peace agreement.

He said, “What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames. I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses.’’

Antonov, who has served as ambassador to Washington since 2017, said although an official diplomatic note had been sent to Washington expressing Russia’s concerns, no response had been gotten from the United States.

The Ambassador during the interview said, “We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice.’’

What you should know

Recall that on February 24, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered a special military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, after months of troops and military hardware build up along the Ukrainian border following years of tense relationship.

President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people.

Putin, who says Ukraine and Russia are essentially one people, casts the war as an inevitable confrontation with the United States, which he accuses of threatening Russia by meddling in its backyard and enlarging the NATO military alliance.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States – by far the world’s 2 biggest nuclear powers.

The United States has ruled out sending its own or NATO forces to Ukraine but Washington and its European allies have supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Meanwhile, in their visit to Kyiv on Monday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, informed the Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy of more than $322 million in new military financing for Ukraine, taking total U.S. security assistance since the invasion to about $3.7 billion.

Zelensky, who had been pleading with the US and European leaders to supply Kyiv with heavier arms and equipment says the country is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Putin’s claims of genocide are nonsense.