The Nigerian equities market maintained its bullish performance last week as the All-Share index gained 2.00% in the week ended 22nd April 2022. This is following the 1.88% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI appreciated by 2.00% from 47,510.38 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 48,459.65 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.13 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to +3.18% and a year-to-date gain of 13.44%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.30 billion shares valued at N17.81 billion were traded during the week across 20,212 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is higher than the 1.25 billion units of shares valued at N22.37 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 23,406 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 836.78 million shares valued at N6.00 billion traded in 9,527 deals; hereby contributing 64.28% and 33.72% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 86.91 million shares worth N1.24 billion in 1,770 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 86.29 million shares worth N2.23 billion in 3,056 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Universal Insurance Plc, accounted for 279.51 million shares worth N2.63 billion in 2,504 deals, contributing 21.47% and 14.75% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance Index, which depreciated by 0.05%. While NGX AseM, NGX Growth and NGX-AFR Bank Value indices closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

MEYER PLC up +45.63% to close at N2.33

ETERNA up +33.00% to close at N6.65

OANDO up +21.33% to close at N5.86

GUINNESS up +17.50% to close at N82.25

FTNCOCOA up +12.12% to close at N0.37

TOP LOSERS

ACADEMY down – 18.75% to close at N1.17

JOHNHOLT down –17.44% to close at N0.71

NEIMETH down –13.92% to close at N1.36

CWG down –10.20% to close at N0.88

SCOA down –9.77% to close at N1.94

Summary

Fifty (50) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-one (51) equities in the previous week. Twenty-nine (29) equities depreciated in price, higher than eighteen (18) equities in the previous week, while seventy-seven (77) equities remained unchanged, lower than eighty-seven (87) equities recorded in the previous week.