The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 49 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 48,459.65 points, to reflect a growth of 0.49% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 13.44%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N127.11 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 22nd April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N26.13 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as OANDO led 36 gainers, and 18 losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 5,743.21 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

OANDO up +9.94% to close at N5.86

ETERNA up +9.92% to close at N6.65

MEYER up +9.91% to close at N2.33

WAPCO up +9.89% to close at N25.55

IKEJAHOTEL up +9.30% to close at N1.41

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 10.00% to close at N1.17

RTBRISCOE down – 8.62% to close at N0.53

ROYALEX down – 4.95% to close at N0.96

CAVERTON down – 4.07% to close at N1.18

SOVRENINS down – 4.00% to close at N0.24

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 47,238,939

SOVRENINS – 44,058,526

ZENITHBANK – 39,898,563

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N990,334,205.85

MTNN – N338,686,049.70

AIRTELAFRI – N333,746,422.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 36 gainers surpassed 18 losers.