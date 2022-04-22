Nigerian mutual funds performed positively in the previous week with an average rate of returns of 0.82% as the industry market capitalization appreciated by N3.53 billion in just four days of trading activities.

This is according to analysis by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics based on data from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the analysis, Stanbic IBTC equity-based fund, SFS real estate investment and Futureview equity funds topped the chart of best performing mutual funds between 8th – 14th April 2022. Also, the Net Asset Value of the 124 listed funds on SEC increased by N3.53 billion in the review period.

The bonds/fixed income fund recorded the highest gain in asset value with an appreciation of N1.65 billion, followed by the Eurobond fund category with a gain of N537.14 million, while the real estate investment fund recorded a N112.2 million decline in subscription.

Big NAV gainers

In terms of Net Asset Value, FBN bond fund gained N1.24 billion in the review week, representing the highest NAV gainer, which was followed by Zenith Money Market Fund having recorded as N927.38 million appreciation in its Net Asset Value.

Similarly, Abacus Money Market Fund, managed by Investment One Funds Management gained N888.26 million in the review week, United Capital Eurobond fund recorded a N651.13 million, while Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund completed the list with N584.9 million gain.

On the flip side, United Capital Money Market fund dipped by N2.03 billion, Stanbic IBTC Money Market fund recorded a decline of N583.37 million, while Stanbic IBTC Bond fund dipped N373.57 million in Net Asset Value.

Best performers:

Paramount Equity Fund – Chapel Hill Denham (Equity-based funds)

The Paramount Equity Fund is one of Nigeria’s oldest mutual funds managed by Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited. The fund which invests in a broad range of high-quality equities and fixed income securities.

According to the information on the company website, the Fund’s objective is to provide an investment vehicle that will enable unitholders achieve consistent capital appreciation and some income over the long term.

8th April 2022

Fund Price – N18.09

14th April 2022

Fund Price – N18.75

Return – 3.65%

Ranking – Fifth

PACAM Balanced Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Balanced Funds)

The PACAM balanced fund gained 3.68% in the week under review. The fund according to PAC Asset Management invests in a combination of equities and fixed income instruments giving the customers a chance to maximize the benefits across these asset classes.

The Fund allocation model emphasizes diversification and stability of investment using fixed income asset class to balance out the volatility of equity investments whilst maximizing the benefits of both asset classes.

8th April 2022

Fund Price – N1.61

14th April 2022

Fund Price – N1.67

Return – 3.68%

Ranking – Fourth

Futureview Equity Fund – Futureview Asset Management (Balanced Funds)

The Futureview equity fund recorded a 3.97% gain in the week under review to trade at N98.5 as of 14th of April 2022, while the net asset value gained 3.95% to stand at N24.58 million, representing a N934,542 appreciation in four days.

The fund stands third on the list of best performing mutual funds in the period under review.

8th April 2022

Fund Price – N94.74

14th April 2022

Fund Price – N98.5

Return – 3.97%

Ranking – Third

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund – SFS Capital Nigeria (Real Estate)

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust is a close-ended Real Estate Investment Trust Scheme in Nigeria which pools funds for the primary purpose of investing in income-generating real estate.

This includes residential homes, residential apartments, office blocks, shopping malls and warehouses. The Fund managers are dedicated to developing and/or acquiring high-quality stock of properties in select locations in Nigeria.

8th April 2022

Fund Price – N70

14th April 2022

Fund Price – N77

Return – 10%

Ranking – Second

Stanbic IBTC Aggressive Fund – Stanbic IBTC (Equity-based funds)

Stanbic IBTC Aggressive Fund (SIAF) was launched in June 2012, which invest a minimum of 60% of its portfolio in equities of companies quoted on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and maximum 40% in fixed income securities.

8th April 2022

Fund Price – N2,462.8

14th April 2022

Fund Price – N3,120

Return – 26.69%

Ranking – First