Nigeria’s electricity supply improved slightly on Wednesday, 20th April 2022 to 93,410.66 megawatt-hour (MWh), which represents a 1.4% increase compared to the 92,144.71MWh that was supplied on Tuesday.

The improvement is following the 1.3% increase recorded in energy generation to 94,471.45MWh, in contrast to the 93,236.58MWh generated in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, energy generation peaked at 4,121.5MW on Wednesday, which is 0.9% lower than the 4,121.5MW recorded during the previous day, while off-generation also declined by 2.4% to 3,481MW

Despite the improvement in energy generation, it is worth noting that Nigeria requires at least 105,000 electricity generation in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (20th April 2022)

Peak generation – 4,121.5MW (-0.9%)

Off-peak generation – 3,481MW (-2.4%)

Energy generated – 94,471.45MWh (+1.3%)

Energy sent out – 93,410.66MWh (+1.4%)

Also, the highest frequency for the day was 50.93Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49Hz. Meanwhile, 98.88% of the total energy generated on Wednesday was sent out, which is higher than 98.83% sent out in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has insisted that consumers should be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied with respect to the approved band classification and have the right to contest the tariff band classification they have been assigned.

Also, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has officially launched the power sector recovery programme website, in a bid to enhance dialogue in the Nigerian power sector space. Notably, the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) is a comprehensive reform programme aimed at improving power supply, restoring financial viability and enhancing accountability and transparency in the power sector.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as a succour for the Nigerian populace.