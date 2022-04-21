Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Cyril Ilok from the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

Mr. Cyril Ilok has resigned as the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of the company after serving for almost twenty (20) years and his resignation is effective from September 30, 2022.

The reason for the resignation was not disclosed in the notice published by the Exchange. The Board and Management of MTN Nigeria wished Mr. Ilok the very best in his future endeavours.

In addition, his successor will be announced by the company in due course.

About Mr. Cyril Ilok

Mr. Ilok joined MTN Nigerian on November 4, 2002, as a Senior Internal Auditor and rose steadily through the ranks to his current position.

During his 19+ years at the Company, he contributed immensely to the growth of the organization, leading Audit and Risk Management projects that laid a sound foundation, leading to an improvement of the internal control and governance framework of MTN Nigeria.