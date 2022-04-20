The Nigerian Government has disclosed that it is working on a bill to boost Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and support tech founders and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Mr Isa Pantami, during an interactive session with the leadership of the House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja, according to NAN.

He stated that if the FG supports tech founders, it will go a long way in creating many job opportunities for the citizens.

What Pantami is saying

Urging Nigerian lawmakers to work with the executive to address the challenges facing young innovators and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, he said the bill, when passed, would provide the enabling environment for young entrepreneurs, particularly within the digital ecosystem to be successful.

“These young entrepreneur’s are not seeking jobs from the government. In fact, they are employers, not employees.

” So by implication, if we support them, that will go a long way in creating many job opportunities for our citizens.

“Because all the start-ups are not in any way potential job employees but rather potential job providers,” Pantami said.

He added that the FG discovered many countries had variations of their own start-up apps, which was all about bringing stakeholders to discuss the challenges being confronted by the young innovators/entrepreneur.

Also speaking during the session, Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the House Leader, stated that interaction was part of the consideration process that would give the bill the opportunity to explain the intent and benefits of the legislative document

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported in December last year that the Federal Government through the Federal Executive Council approved Nigeria’s internet technology bill known as the Startup Bill, which would be transmitted to the National Assembly for passage into law

The bill will encourage young entrepreneurs in the country who have skills and want to do business in the telecommunications sector. The bill will also replace the National Digital Innovation Entrepreneurship and Startup Policy.