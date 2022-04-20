Nigeria’s presidential contest for 2023 heats up as Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State submitted his nomination and expression of interest form for the presidential election.

The Governor disclosed this through his spokesman, Dr Nicholas Msheliza and also revealed his support for a consensus candidate within the party, which he says is healthy for the party.

This comes as another Presidential candidate; Peter Obi also revealed support for a consensus candidate, which he said will promote fairness and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s multi-cultural landscape.

What Tambuwal is saying

He said, “Consensus is a good thing. Is healthy for the party. Our prayer, I’m thinking is that the consensus will favour me.

“So far, I am the frontline aspirant, our thinking, our prayer and hope are that the consensus will go my way.”

Tambuwal also revealed that he has been seeking support for his ambition nationwide. According to his spokesman, Tambuwal has traversed the 360 Federal Constituencies of this country, which gives him an edge.

“He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country. He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He’s so humble.

“He is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant. He can be trusted to forge partnerships and alliances and rescue and build this nation from where we have found ourselves today.“

What you should know

On the consensus candidate, recall Nairametrics reported last week that Peter Obi revealed that aspirants from the Southeast met with the aim of working together, as a team to ensure e that the south-east is committed to a better Nigeria that will be built based on fairness and equity.

He said, “We are not against PDP consensus, we are not against it if it would be based on fairness and equity for each zone, which is enshrined in the constitution when mentioning the issue of national character.

“We are ready to accept the consensus on equity and fairness.

“Politics is about consultation and negotiation, and we are ready to do that. We have always supported other zones, and we think it’s time for them to reciprocate. We are going to do this with mutual understanding”