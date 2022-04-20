Nigerian public relations, marketing communications, and the strategic advisory company, ID Africa is expanding its operations across Ghana and Kenya as part of its drive for pan-African expansion.

According to the agency, the development which the agency’s seventh anniversary will enable it to serve as BHM’s Pan-African advisory and execution ﬁrm; helping consumers, brands, organizations, and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent.

It also said the expansion will enable it use a combination of owned media consumer insights, market knowledge, vast content studio, and editorial distribution, and super-advisers, to design and execute award-winning and impactful work across the continent through local and regional adviser-led outﬁts

What ID Africa is saying

Commenting on the development, Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa, commented: “After seven years of building and perfecting our unique approach to marketing and communications in Nigeria, we are now taking this distinctive proposition to other parts of Africa. With a combination of owned media consumer insights, proprietary technology, editorial expertise, and advisers, we are positioned to deliver truly impactful work across the continent.

“ID Africa has come a long way from humble beginnings as a three-person digital media unit of BHM that was spun off and incubated, to becoming one of Africa’s fastest-growing communications companies. Today, we employ almost 40 full-time professionals, work for 10 clients across 6 industries, in 4 countries; and own media assets with a combined user base of over a million.”

Ayeni Adekunle, BHM CEO, commented: “ID Africa’s continental growth, along with BHM’s allied and strategic operations in Europe and America, is part of our long term vision to build Africa’s ﬁrst global integrated communications network.

“Our mission is to help individuals, brands, businesses, and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent while connecting them with the people they care about.”

What you should know

The company was founded in 2015 by Ayeni Adekunle as part of BHM, an Africa-focused International PR and communications network with offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The company said its EBITDA increased by 56% in 2021 from a revenue growth of 76%, stating that its current clients are MultiChoice DStv, ALAT By Wema, Honeywell Group, Betway, and Showmax amongst others.