The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have applauded Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its application of world-class technology in the construction of the 650,000 barrels per day refinery project.

The two associations, which leaders were on a tour of the petroleum refinery project recently, expressed the belief that the refining facility is capable of redefining Nigeria’s domestic fuels production.

They also said that completion of the gigantic project will secure the future of young engineers in Nigeria and put them at par with their counterparts in the global oil and gas industry.

Speaking after the tour of the refinery and petrochemical projects, National Chairman of SPE, Prof. Olalekan Olafuyi, disclosed that the visit was necessitated by the need for members to see the reality of the massive project.

According to him, “much has been heard and written regarding the refinery. Coming here has given us the opportunity to see the level of construction works, application of world class technology and massive equipment which are new to the Nigerian downstream oil and gas industry.

“We have heard before about Dangote Petroleum Refinery and have also seen that the project is for real. After touring the refinery, we are amazed by the level of work that has already been done and we are eagerly waiting for its completion. We are happy with what we have seen. Dangote is doing a great job with the construction of a world class petroleum refinery. It is remarkable that a Nigerian company is building a world-class project.”

Speaking also at the event, Director of planning Research & Statistics, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, Patrick Obah stated that the Dangote refinery which is Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s largest single-train facility is contributing to the implementation of the Nigerian Content Policy through its engagement of Nigerian engineers.

Obah said: “It is awesome that this kind of project is happening here in Nigeria. For the first time I saw a tank that could hold 120 million liters of liquid at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery plant. We are indeed happy that we have this kind of facility here in Nigeria. The visit is very enriching for members of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Nigerian Content Board.

“There is no doubt that the project gives inspiration to all visitors who come on a tour of the refinery. The refinery plant gives a lot of hope to Nigerians. It is important for us to grow local capacity that will be able to fit into the energy demand of tomorrow.”

He, therefore, commended the Dangote Group for investing massively into the country’s oil and gas industry.

Managing Director. *Dangote Industries Free Zone Development Company (DIFZDC), Yinka Akande said that Dangote Refinery has continued to provide employment for Nigerians.

Akande said that Dangote will continue to promote the development of the Nigerian Downstream oil and gas industry.

He thanked members of the two associations for coming to tour the massive Refinery project and Petrochemical projects.

Earlier while welcoming guests to the site, the AGM, Learning & Development & Stakeholder Relationship Management Dangote Projects, Dr. Ebele Oputa, stated that the company is dedicated to the training of young Nigerian engineers in Refinery Operations oversea and within the country.

She told the visitors that some young engineers employed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery are currently pursuing various doctorate and masters’ degrees in some reputable universities in Nigeria, noting: “We target to train over 900 young graduates who are expected to operate the Refinery at completion. Another 10 Mechanical Engineers have also been trained in the General Electric University in Italy. 50 Process Engineers have received training from Honeywell/UOP for six months; 50 Management Trainees have completed their training in the Dangote business.

Currently, six graduates have been selected across the six geopolitical zones in conjunction with NCDMB and taking the MSc and/or PhD at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for Research & Development in Zeolites ZM5in”, she adds.