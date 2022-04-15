The season is filled with a lot of shopping for everyone since it doubles as both Easter for the Christians and Ramadan for the Muslims.

During festive periods most supermarkets kick off mouth-watering promos of which prices are slashed on most products.

Let’s run through some of the latest deals and promos this season.

1. SPAR Nigeria

SPAR Nigeria is a chain of hypermarket stores that offers supermarket and department store brands.SPAR Nigeria operates 14 hypermarkets in several major cities around the country.

Products sold in SPAR range from cooking utensils, home decoration items and work needs. In a Facebook post, SPAR announced Easter promo on certain items listing the items and the percentage of discounts on them.

A 65-inch Bruhm smart TV which was sold for N383,290 is now being sold for N350,490. While a 32-inch of the same product which was sold for N74,490 is now being sold for N67,990.

A Nexus double door red flower fridge formally sold for N140,490 is now being sold for N135, 990

2. Shoprite

Shoprite is a supermarket retailer with stores in different countries including Nigeria.

On its website, Shoprite announced Ramadan promo which started on April 1 and will last through April 24.

Shoprite is offering discounts on beverages, utensils and food items for both the Easter and the Ramadan season.

Some of the promos include free deals, combo deals and extra gifts on some items purchased.

Its full frozen chicken is now sold for N2,399, 1-litre Chivita juice drink now sells for N749 and 3-litre power oil now N5199.

3. Samsung

Samsung is a South Korean electronics company that specialises in the production of household appliances, mobile devices and others. Samsung is one of the world’s largest producers of electronic devices.

Samsung is offering golden Easter deals from April 1, to April 30.

Samsung is offering N2,500 discount on its Galaxy A03 Core among other amazing deals on selected devices.

4. Jumia

Jumia, one of Africa’s largest e-commerce companies is offering discounts between 20% to as much as 65% on products in its Easter sale promo.

A poco M4 pro (6gb/128gb-5000mAh) which was sold for N127,381 is now selling for N114,090.

A Redmi note 11 pro which was sold for N169,624 is now being sold for N151, 952.

Jumai also listed some items that will be delivered for free in cities like Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan.

These items and many more are what these stores are offering amazing discounts for this weekend. You can check their websites or visit them for more amazing offers.