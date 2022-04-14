BUA Foods Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N3.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 4th 2022 and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of July 13, 2022.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N63 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Wednesday, July 13th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

BUA Foods Plc has 18,000,000,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N1.07 trillion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 14th of April, 2022 at N59.50 per share and closed at N59.50 per share.

What you should know

BUA Foods Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N69.77 billion, representing a 97% growth year on year. Revenue of N333.27 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N192.86 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N4.24 kobo against N1.97 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 48.75% from N40.00 at the time of listing, to N59.50 as at the time of writing this report.