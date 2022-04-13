Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa and Mr. Anthony Akindele as Executive Directors of the company. Other appointments are Mr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole and Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh, as Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director, respectively.

This was disclosed through a notice of the company’s AGM resolutions filed with The Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Michael Osilama Otu.

The appointment of the Executive Directors, according to the disclosure, was consistent with the Bank’s “tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within”. All appointments have been approved by the CBN effective from April 12, 2022.

About the appointees

Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa:

Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa comes to the board of Zenith Bank Plc with over thirty years’ cognate experience in banking, being a pioneer staff of the bank since 1990. She possesses robust institutional memory and background, honed from the Bank’s foundation as the pioneer customer service officer.

She has held several senior management positions in the Bank, including business development and branch and zonal management, and treasury.

Until her appointment as Executive Director, she was General Manager and Group Zonal Head of Ikoyi Zone as well as Group Head of Diaspora banking.

Mrs. Nwapa is a Fellow of several institutes, including the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), the Institute of Chartered Management Specialists (ICMA), and the Institute of Management Specialists (IMS), United Kingdom. She is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB).

Mr. Anthony Akindele Ogunranti:

Mr. Anthony Akindele Ogunranti is a consummate professional banker with over 30 years’ experience in the Banking Industry. His expertise cuts across Banking Operations, Corporate, Commercial and Retail, Banking, Multilaterals, Public Sector, Structured Trade & Project Finance, as well as General Management.

Mr. Ogunranti joined Zenith Bank Plc in 2004 as a Senior Manager and has held various leadership positions in the bank. Prior to his appointment as Executive Director, he served as the MD/CEO, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, where he led the Bank to achieve exceptional performance.

He was until his appointment a Member of the Executive Committee of the Ghama Association of Bankers (GAB) and a Member of the Governing Council, of the National Banking College, Ghana. He was also conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021, by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Mr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole:

Mr. Peter Bamkole joins the Board of Zenith Bank Plc as an Independent Non-Executive Director with robust experience spanning several sectors including oil and gas, public utilities and executive education.

Mr. Bamkole graduated with B.Sc (Hons) Mechanical Engineering from the University of Greenwich, London, the United Kingdom in 2984 and holds an Executive MBA from IESE Spain/Lagos Business, Lagos (1988 and 1999) respectively.

He worked in African Petroleum Plc between 1985 and 1986 as a Technical Sales and Services Engineer responsible for industrial customers in the entire north and with Elf Oil Nigeria now Total Nigeria Plc as the Technical Sales and Services Engineer between October 1986 and April 1996.

Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh:

Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh joins the board of Zenith Bank Plc as a Non-Executive Director with over thirty (30) years of cognate experience in the Banking industry & Telecommunications sector. He has varied experience spanning the areas of Finance, Internal Audit, Risk Management, Compliance, Operations & Strategic Management.

Mr. Okoh graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (BSc) in 1987 with several academic laurels to his credit including the overall best graduating student in Accounting.