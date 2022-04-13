Simon Harry, the Statistician-General of the Federation is dead. Mr Harry’s death was announced on Wednesday morning.

According to a source at the National Bureau of Statistics, Mr Harry fell down in his office on Friday and has been in a coma since then.

He was rushed to the hospital where he had been until this morning when he died.

What you should know

In August 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mr Harry as the new SG to head the NBS.

Mr Harry had joined the service as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

Mr Harry is loved by staff of NBS because of his contributions and transformation of the office since he took over as SG.

More details soon…