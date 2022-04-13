Simon Harry, the Statistician-General of the Federation is dead. Mr Harry’s death was announced on Wednesday morning.
According to a source at the National Bureau of Statistics, Mr Harry fell down in his office on Friday and has been in a coma since then.
He was rushed to the hospital where he had been until this morning when he died.
What you should know
- In August 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mr Harry as the new SG to head the NBS.
- Mr Harry had joined the service as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.
- Mr Harry is loved by staff of NBS because of his contributions and transformation of the office since he took over as SG.
