Nigeria’s power and rail infrastructure are the most attacked infrastructures in Nigeria in the last three years.

This was disclosed in a report by a socioeconomic research firm, SBM intelligence, on Monday titled, “Attacks on infrastructure in Nigeria.”

The report comes as the Federal Government blamed the grid collapse on an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330KV double circuit transmission.

What the report is saying

The report revealed that from Q3 2019 to Q1 2022, Nigerian power generation plants suffered 6 attacks in the state of Borno alone.

In the North West, Kaduna State has experienced 5 train attacks and 2 airport attacks for the same period.

The Federal capital territory has also experienced a train attack at the Bwari area during the same period.

Meanwhile, Niger State has experienced a rail attack and a factory attack for the same period.

In the south, Lagos State experienced an attack on its rail and infrastructure, while the data for the South-South region revealed, attacks in a factory in Edo state, and pipeline attacks in Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom States.

What you should know about grid collapse

The Nigerian Government has blamed the recent attacks on its power infrastructure on vandalism attacks, as the Power Ministry recently blamed the last grid collapse on an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330KV double circuit transmission

It said, “The immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of about 400MW of generation.”