The Federal Government has declared Friday, (Good Friday) April 15, and Monday, (Easter Monday) April 18, 2022 as public holidays to mark the Easter celebrations.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, this was made known by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday.

Belgore urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by his ministry on earth.

What the Minister for Interior is saying

Aregbesola called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedeviling every part of the country.

He assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport, and the railway are timely brought to an end.

The minister’s statement partly reads, “Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security to the lives and property of the citizenry.’’

He wished Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration and called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the nation is inexorably on the path to greatness, despite the present challenges confronting her, noting that there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.

He wished all Christians a most blissful Easter Celebration.