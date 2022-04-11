The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 51 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,867.95 points, to reflect a growth of 0.51% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.72%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N127.49 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 11th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.27 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as NAHCO led 32 gainers, and 13 Losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,151.51 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NAHCO up +10.00% to close at N5.50

UACN up +9.90% to close at N11.10

MEYER up +9.73% to close at N1.24

ROYALEX up +9.47% to close at N1.04

LEARNAFRICA up +9.25% to close at N1.76

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.60% to close at N1.60

MBENEFIT down – 7.69% to close at N0.24

JAPAUL down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

MULTIVERSE down – 4.55% to close at N0.21

PRESTIGE down – 4.44% to close at N0.43

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 43,245,649

ZENITHBANK – 31,124,905

STERLING – 23,423,651

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N1,034,850,068.90

GTCO – N994,249,260.85

ZENITHBANK – N740,244,870.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 32 gainers surpassed 13 losers.