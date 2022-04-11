The former Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently meeting with Governors on the platform of the party under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) as part of his consultation towards his 2023 presidential ambition.

The meeting which is holding at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, is coming a few hours after his political associate and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, declared his intention to vie for the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Goovernor, Gboyega Akosile, on his official Twitter account, on Monday, saying that 17 APC governors were in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting which was reported to have been called this morning by the frontline presidential aspirant is coming less than 24 hours after Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening; where he disclosed his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.

The governors in attendance include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.

Others include Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa state, amongst others.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in January, Bola Tinubu, formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest in the presidential election in 2023, although he is yet to officially declare.

He maintained that he has the confidence, vision, and capacity to build on the foundation laid by President Buhari to turn around the fortunes of the country.

When asked by journalists on his feelings about being in the presidential race with his political ally, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also rumoured to succeed Buhari, Tinubu declined to give a definite response, but rather said he would not speak about individuals.