Airtel Nigeria has raised alarm over its inability to access its Instagram account.

This was confirmed by the telecommunication company on Saturday via a message shared on its Twitter handle.

Though the telco did not confirm if the development was an attack by hackers or not, it pleaded with its subscribers to reach out to the company on Twitter, Facebook and email channels.

What Airtel Nigeria is saying about development

It tweeted, “We’re having a slight challenge accessing our Instagram account and we’re earnestly working to get it resolved. In the interim, do reach out to us on Twitter, Facebook and our email channel customercare@ng.airtel.com for prompt resolution.”

What you should know about recent attacks

On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that St Nicholas Hospital’s Facebook page was hacked by unknown person(s) and renamed DODO.

This was revealed by the management of the hospital via messages shared with patients and clients on Wednesday.

According to the message, which was seen by Nairametrics, the hospital is working on recovering the account. Meanwhile, patients and clients have been advised to disregard any information or message from DODO.

Barely 24 hours later, on Thursday, Nairametrics also reported that the management of Bet9ja confirmed that its website was hacked by the Russian Blackcat group.

The gaming site said that the group had already demanded ransom but it insists it will not accept the conditions of the hacker group.

Bet9ja stated, “The entire Bet9ja system has been under attack by the Russian Blackcat group who are famous for several attacks to huge companies in the world. It is a huge hacker attack by this Russian group but our people are working from yesterday without stopping for a minute to restore all the services but it is not easy.

“They are asking for ransom already but we will never accept their conditions. it is important to let you know this so that we are all on the same page. They have hit us hard but of course they cannot kill us. We will stand our ground and come back even much more stronger.

“Please do not be discouraged, we will surely restore things as soon as possible and provide update on the progress.”