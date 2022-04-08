Google has revealed that its Equiano subsea cable which is being launched at different points on the African continent, is expected to launch in Nigeria as a major landing point this month.

This was disclosed by the Director of Google West Africa, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor in a meeting with the Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami.

Google says the Equiano cable is expected to increase internet speed and create 1.6 million jobs in Nigeria.

Google, the American multinational technology company says that it is committed to supporting Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

It added that it is committed to investing $1 billion in Africa over the next 5 years on projects which also include the Equiano subsea cable.

“The cable is expected to enable a fivefold increase in average internet speeds in Nigeria and create 1.6 million jobs,” Ehimuan-Chiazor said.

She added that the cable is being launched as it lands at different points on the continent, much like a road construction that is launched as construction progresses. According to the Director, Nigeria is a major landing point for the cable and the launch of the milestone is expected to take place in April 2022

Pantami added that the Buhari administration is committed to increasing the ease of doing business in Nigeria and assured that FG will continue to promote regulations that support development.

