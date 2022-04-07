The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N35 billion for numerous aviation infrastructure projects.

The projects include maintenance of the nation’s new international building terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt, construction of terminal buildings at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu State and at the Asaba Airport and others.

This was disclosed by Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika after the FEC meeting on Wednesday in Abuja presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

What they are saying

The minister stated that N5.6 billion of the money was approved for the maintenance of the nation’s new international building terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“There were five memoranda from civil aviation, which were all approved, starting from the one for contract for the maintenance of Nigeria’s new international terminal buildings in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“This is in line with government’s policy to ensure that public buildings are well maintained so that they will remain as they are.

“In this case, contract was approved for the two terminal buildings at a total cost of N5,653,341,729.07, including 7.5 per cent VAT, for a period of three years,’’ he said.

He added that a N14.2 billion increase was also approved in the cost of the construction of terminal buildings at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu State and at the Asaba Airport.

“This is funded through the federal budget. Recall that the remaining four terminal buildings in Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja are funded through Chinese loans.

“The Enugu airport is funded through our appropriation including the cargo terminal therein and also the cargo terminal at Asaba.

“The increased cost for these procurements is N14,242,808,433.17 with 12 months additional completion period,’’ Sirika said.

“The other one is approval for the award of contract for the procurement of L3 X-ray machine parts and maintenance support services.

This procurement is in the sum of N469,679,484 with 7.5 per cent VAT to be supplied in a period of 12 months,’’ he added.

He also revealed that the sum of N14.7 billion was approved for the construction of clinics at Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Lagos Airports and also the replacement of elevators and excavators at Wings `D’ and `E’ at the old Lagos Airport.