The Senate has ordered its Committee on Sports and Youth Development to investigate why the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup despite governments support.

The Senate also summoned Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, during it’s plenary over the vandalisation of the Moshood Abiola Stadium on March 29.

This was confirmed in the statement issued by the Senate, according to NAN.

What the lawmakers said

The senate also summoned Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and other agencies involved in the maintenance of the stadium.

The resolution to invite the minister and others was as a result of a Point of Order raised by Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP-Ebonyi)

The lawmaker said, “Violent reaction by irate fans reportedly took place in the aftermath of the Nigeria vs Ghana qualifier leading to vandalisation of facilities at the stadium and the unfortunate death of Zambian CAF official, Joseph Kabungo.

“The national stadium was jam-packed with highly expectant Nigerian fans throughout the controversial match and the alleged violent reaction of those fans to the outcome of this match has become a subject of local and international media criticism.

“A lot of valuable facilities at the stadium were destroyed but the extent of destruction is yet to be determined by the relevant government authority.

“There is no gainsaying that the destruction will cause the government of Nigeria several millions of naira to either replace or effect repairs.

“Apart from several unidentified football fans who were injured as a result of this incident, the death of Dr Joseph is a huge loss to the global football community.”

Senator Abba Moro, who also supported the motion, said “It is sad that Nigerians vented their anger and frustration on the physical stadium.

“There is an urgent need for this Senate, if possible, to intervene to see that our stadiums across Nigeria are properly structured and made in such a way that future occurrence or fans invading the pitch or destroying the stadium will be prevented.”