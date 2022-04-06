Popstar turned businesswoman Rihanna and Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson for the first time, joined the Forbes billionaire list for the year 2022.

The United States-based business magazine Forbes released its 2022 billionaire list, ranking the popstar at 1729 and the director at 1929 on the list.

The billionaires on the Forbes list are collectively worth $12.7 trillion and regardless of all the existing factors some billionaires are richer than they were last year and Forbes even included 236 newcomers in the billionaire list.

Lord of the Rings director attained billionaire status in November 2021 after he sold part of his Weta digital film effects shop to Unity software for 1.6 billion dollars in cash and stock.

Also, his world-famous movies franchises Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit have grossed 6 billion dollars worldwide.

“Umbrella” crooner, Rihanna is valued at 1.7 billion dollars majorly accredited to the success of her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty which she co-owns with French luxury retailer, LVMH. The cosmetics line generated more than $550 million in 2021.

She also owns a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a 1 billion dollars (£765 million) valuation in February 2021.

Hiphop mogul, JAY-Z, who is not new to the list, follows at No. 2,076 with a net worth of $1.4 billion which includes his Roc Nation empire and the 2021 sales of his Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH and TIDAL to Square, Inc.

Other celebrities that made it to the list this year include rapper and music producer, Kanye West valued at 2 billion dollars thanks to his lucrative fashion brands and a multi-year deal to design his trainer brand Yeezy for Adidas.

Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, also makes the list at No. 1,645, jumping 1,000 spots from her 2021 position. Her $1.8 billion net worth is due in part to the success of her cosmetics and shapewear empire.

According to Forbes, the top 5 includes Warren Buffet (No. 5, $118 billion), Bill Gates (No. 4, $129 billion), Bernard Arnault (No. 3, $158 billion), Jeff Bezos (No. 2, $171 billion), and Elon Musk, who tops the list for the first time with $219 billion.