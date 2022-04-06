Nigeria’s energy supply topped 100,749MWh on Tuesday, 5th April 2022, increasing by 1.4% compared to the 99,335.55MWh recorded in the previous day and the highest daily electricity supply since the recent collapse of the national grid.

This is according to data obtained from the website of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A total of 102,105.88MWh was generated on Tuesday, representing an increase of 1.3% compared to the 100,834.37MWh generated on Monday, 4th April 2022. According to information from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, the highest frequency recorded on Tuesday was 50.45Hz, while the lowest was 49.07Hz.

Similarly, off-peak generation improved by 2.2% to 4,127.1MW from 4,038.6MW recorded in the previous day.

Energy supply on a rebound

The volume of energy sent out to electricity consumers in the country represents 98.67% of the total 100,749.51MWh generated on Tuesday, which is higher than the 98.51% recorded on Monday.

Nigeria’s energy generation has continued to recover from the national power blackout earlier in March.

The blackout was due to multiple collapses of the national grid, leading to outages across various power networks in the country.

A situation that was exacerbated by petrol scarcity and a surge in the price of diesel.

However, energy supply is beginning to normalise in the county, which is in line with the target of the federal government to restore normal electricity supply by 21st March 2022.

Meanwhile, National peak demand is forecasted at 19,798MW, with a grid generation installed capacity of 13,014.14MW and a generation capacity of 7,652.6MW. Similarly, transmission wheeling capacity is stated at 8,100MW according to the operational report of the NESO.

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu stated the actions taken by the ministry and other stakeholders to restore power in the country.

Some of the steps taken include restoration of the gas pipeline and resumption of power generation by the Okpai Power Plant.

According to the minister, the Odukponi power plant was scheduled for completion on March 21st, 2022, ramping up generation by 4,100MW.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as a succour for the Nigerian populace.