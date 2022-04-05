Social media platform, WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will now enable users to call numbers that are not saved on their phones.

According to News 18 Tech, a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo has shown that the Meta-owned company is introducing new features that would enable its users to send messages to those who are not listed on their contacts.

The reports stated that on the new WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.8.11, users can tap on an unsaved number that has been sent on a chat, which will open an in-app menu that allows users to chat with the person if they are on WhatsApp.

The in-app menu also allows users to call these unsaved numbers and give them an option to save the contact. The report also stated that Android Authority verified this, saying that the beta version they are running shows the said in-app menu.

This solves the problem of not being able to message people not saved in your contacts. The report also stated that WhatsApp is working on putting a new limit of forwarding messages. Meanwhile, social media users have been using an alternative WhatsApp application known as “GB WhatsApp” to call and send messages to numbers not saved on their contact list

The report says that in the new update, both the Android and iOS beta versions of WhatsApp would show an upcoming feature that would prevent users from forwarding a message to more than one group at a time.

If a user tries to forward an already forwarded message to another group, they will be met with an alert that says “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat”.