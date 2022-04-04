Nigeria’s energy supply in Nigeria rose by 3.6% to 99,881.49 megawatt-hour (MWh) on Sunday, 3rd April 2022 compared to 96,438.51MWh recorded in the previous day.

This is according to data obtained from the website of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

On the other hand, Nigeria’s electricity generation peaked at 4,302.6MW on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, representing a decline of 2.5% compared to 4,411MWh recorded on Saturday, 2nd April 2022.

Meanwhile, off-peak generation on Sunday surged by 11.2% to 4,060.4MW, compared to 3.651.8MW recorded in the previous day.

Supply picking up

The volume of energy sent out to electricity consumers in the country represents 98.9% of the total 100,991.41MWh generated on Sunday, which is higher than the 98.84% on Saturday.

Nigeria’s energy generation has continued to rebound from the national power blackout earlier in March.

The blackout was due to multiple collapses of the national grid, leading to outages across various power networks in the country.

A situation that was exacerbated by petrol scarcity and a surge in the price of diesel.

However, energy supply is beginning to normalise in the county, which is in line with the target of the federal government to restore normal electricity supply by 21st March 2022.

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu stated the actions taken by the ministry and other stakeholders to restore power in the country.

Some of the steps taken include restoration of the gas pipeline and resumption of power generation by the Okpai Power Plant.

According to the minister, the Odukponi power plant was scheduled for completion on March 21st, 2022, ramping up generation by 4,100MW.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as succour for the Nigerian populace.