The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 33 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,687.85 points, to reflect a decline of 0.33% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.30%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N83.57 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 4th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.17 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as REDSTAREX led 22 gainers, and 19 losers topped by REGALINS at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 3,971.41 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

REDSTAREX up +10.00% to close at N2.97

NAHCO up +9.79% to close at N4.71

MEYER up +9.72% to close at N0.79

VERITASKAP up +9.52% to close at N0.23

UPDC up +9.21% to close at N0.83

NGX Top ASI losers

REGALINS down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

JAPUAL down – 8.82% to close at N0.31

WAPIC down – 6.82% to close at N0.41

LINKASS down – 6.00% to close at N0.47

JAIZBANK down – 5.71% to close at N0.66

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 28,942,655

FIDELITY – 23,530,562

UBA – 15,085,937

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N278,404,693.05

MTNN – N264,127,488.70

NGXGROUP – N250,361,838.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 22 gainers were surpassed by 19 losers.