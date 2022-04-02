The group stages draw for the most prestigious soccer competition in the world, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was held in the DECC venue in Doha, Qatar.

The faith of how the 32 countries participating in the World Cup will start their journey was decided yesterday as the teams were shared into 8 groups.

The groups are as follows;

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

With the tournament getting closer, less than eight months away, the tournament is scheduled to start by the 21st of November, we look at how much is at stake in Qatar this winter.

How much does the World Cup winner get?

In the last edition of the World Cup, Russia 2018, a total of $400million was shared amongst the participants in form of prize money while in the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup, a total of $358 million was shared in form of prize money.

The prestige of winning the biggest sporting tournament in the world is made all the sweeter with a lucrative reward. The winner of the Russia 2018 edition, France went home with a whopping $38 million while the runner-up was rewarded with $28 million. In comparison with the Brazil 2014 edition, the winner, Germany earned $35 million.

In this year’s edition, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the prize money to be shared amongst the participants has seen a little increment from the $400million in the last edition to $440million.

The total investment budget for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 amounts to over $1.69 billion. The budget share for prize money out of the total investment budget is 26% which results to approximately $440million, according to Statista.

All the countries that qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will get $1.5million each towards the preparations for the tournament.

The lucky winner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will receive $42 million in form of prize money while the runner up will be awarded $30 million.

Group Stage: $9 million per team ($144 million in total for 16 teams)

Last 16: $13 million per team ($104 million in total for 8 teams)

Quarter-finals: $17 million per team ($68 million in total for 4 teams)

Fourth place: $25 million

Third place: $27 million

Runner up: $30 million

Champion: $42 million

In total, the prize money is $440million.