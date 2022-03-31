The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 13 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,965.48 points, to reflect a growth of 0.13% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.95%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N32.87 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 31st March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.31 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as MEYER led 14 gainers, and 30 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,249.04 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MEYER up +10.00% to close at N0.66

MANSARD up +9.72% to close at N2.37

FBNH up +6.90% to close at N12.40

COURTEVILLE up +5.66% to close at N0.56

OKOMU up +4.32% to close at N149.70

NGX Top ASI losers

NNFM down – 10.00% to close at N9.00

NEIMETH down – 9.55% to close at N1.42

BERGER down – 9.33% to close at N6.80

RTBRISCOE down – 9.23% to close at N0.59

NB down – 9.10% to close at N40.45

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 77,344,642

UACN – 16,954,653

CHAMS – 15,453,822

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

AIRTEL – N1,138,996,502.40

ZENITHBANK – N343,360,072.25

FIDELITY – N242,266,949.73

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 14 gainers were surpassed by 30 losers.