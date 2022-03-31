Google has said it is rolling out new features that enhance access to trusted information as well as committing $10 million to address the misinformation that is spreading about the realities and facts of the war in Ukraine.

In addition to this, Google in its blog post said it is partnering with think tanks and civil society organizations to conduct region-specific research into misinformation and disinformation, as well as cash grants to support fact-checking networks and nonprofits.

Through Jigsaw, a unit within Google that builds technology to counter threats to open societies, the tech company said it will partner with local experts and academics to develop approaches to both directly counter disinformation and help people more easily identify disinformation.

What Google is saying

Google said, “As an information company, we take our responsibility seriously to provide reliable, trustworthy information to people when they need it. We saw how many Ukrainians turned to Search to find up-to-date information, including where to find shelter or humanitarian aid, and relied on air raid alerts on their phones. To help, we’re also rolling out new features that enhance access to trusted information, including Info Panels in local languages and Transparency Labels for publisher content on YouTube.

On how it is supporting the refugee crises, it noted that Google.org and Googlers have committed over $35 million in funding and in-kind support to help the humanitarian aid efforts on the ground in Central and Eastern Europe.

“This includes support for organizations focused on people in Ukraine as well as nonprofits supporting refugees in bordering countries.”

It added, “we’re also announcing a new grant for refugees with disabilities, as well as a grant and Google.org Fellowship to Tech to the Rescue, a young Polish nonprofit that connects tech companies and expert volunteers with humanitarian aid organizations to help solve technical needs. A team of Google.org Fellows will work on a pro-bono basis to help build and scale their platform and efforts.”