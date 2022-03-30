At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Guinness Nigeria Plc share price appreciated by 1.71% to close at N71.20 per share, taking the market capitalization to N155.96 billion.

The growth in share prices which was recorded by the FMCGs company can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests supporting the company’s value up by 171 basis points.

Hence, the rally in the shares of the company resulted in a gain of N2.63 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted brewery increased from N70.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N71.20 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a growth of 1.71% which in monetary terms is N1.20.

Stock performance summary

The buy interests witnessed in the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N153.33 billion to N155.96 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gains to N2.63 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 82.56% from year-to-date, starting the year at N39.00 and currently traded at N71.20. The company’s shares are currently trading 4.43% lower than its 52-week high at N74.50. However, the shares of the company have returned about 195.44% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N24.10 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 626,657 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N44.77 million, were exchanged in 75 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.11% from the previous trading day, to close at 46,843.09 index points and N25.25 trillion respectively.