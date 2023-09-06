The Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the retirement of Ambassador Sunday Dogonyaro OON from the role of a Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was disclosed via a company filing statement sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited as seen by Nairametrics.

What Guinness Nigeria is saying

Guinness Nigeria in a statement signed by Company Secretary, Rotimi Odusola, expressed gratitude to Amb. Sunday who has been on the Board since 2014.

Here’s what the statement reads:

“This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public, and other stakeholders of the retirement of Ambassador Sunday Dogonyaro, OON from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from 31st August 2023.

Ambassador Dogonyaro, who until his retirement served as the Vice Chairman of the Nominations, Governance, and Remuneration Committee of the Board, was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director in September 2014.

The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc would like to express its appreciation to Ambassador Sunday Dogonyaro, OON for his strong and passionate leadership, and invaluable contributions to the success of the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”

Profile of Ambassador Sunday Dogonyaro OON

Amb. Dogonyaro had a brief stint in lecturing in his early career and he has thereafter held several leadership positions in government among which are Deputy Head of Mission/Minister Nigeria High Commission Pretoria, South Africa: Minister/Head Consular & Education (Fleet St. London), Nigeria High Commission London; Ambassador and Coordinator of Programs Federal Government/ NEPAD Secretariat; Ambassador/ head of Nigerian Mission in Sao Tome and Principe.

He is the Founder and Executive director of the African Policy Research Institute. He was conferred the National Honour of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) in 2002.

Amb. Dogonyaro was appointed a Non-Executive Director with effect from 4th September 2014. He is the Vice Chairman of the Governance & Remunerations Committee of the Board.