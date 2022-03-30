My induction class coincided with Emefiele’s appointment as the MD of Zenith Bank. We were his first training school class and he rightfully visited the class to give a welcome address to all 78 of us who were aspiring to be 5-star bankers- to be like him someday.

I do not recall the words of this address, No, it wasn’t exactly exceptional. However, I do recall that during the cause of the training/induction we were drilled about society’s expectations of us as bankers. They taught us about the responsibilities of being a Banker and how it must (and will) affect every facet of our lives. Our naively conceived glamorous expectations of the industry were dispelled with as our facilitators (both from within and outside the bank) emphasized our need to not only be people of knowledge and integrity but to be perceived as such.

Perception was everything, and most of the courses we did in that 5-6weeks period were based on this phenomenon which I was just beginning to understand, and which will affect my life in that sector and beyond for years to come. Perception.

I have lived this truth and always believed that flamboyant bankers were an exception and not the norm, so you could imagine my surprise when I read (on the streets of Twitter as they say) that Godwin Emefiele, the nation’s number 1 banker, is a card-carrying member of the APC. I saw pictures and videos of different interest groups parading oversized banners for his Presidency and read other reports that he was present at that party’s convention held at Eagle’s square in Abuja over the weekend.

Although pictures of Emefiele at the venue are yet to surface anywhere on the internet, the issue could no longer be ignored by the CBN governor who released a reaction via his official Twitter handle that neither denied nor confirmed his political ambition nor his party affiliation. His 3 part tweet emphasized his focus on building a strong financial system, self-sufficiency and supporting his Principal to “finish strong”. It was a reaction of deflection at best as it did not address the proverbial Elephant in the room.

While I admit that it is within his rights as a citizen who is obviously above the age of 18 to seek to preside over the affairs of his beloved country, the optics are bad for the industry where he has served as Governor for years and knows how sensitive his duties are in a politically polarised country as Nigeria. Remember what was said about perception.

Nonetheless, Emefiele’s reluctance to distance himself from these support groups, who could possibly be political jobbers seeking their meal tickets, could be his own undoing as he opens himself up to accusations of malfeasance distracting him from his core banking duty. It also provides bad precedence for young bankers who are routinely advised by their bank’s HR against airing their political views so as not to alienate their customers.

On the other hand, if Emefiele is truly interested in a political career, he would do well to resign his appointment and pursue this career in earnest. His policies and achievements will be legacies he can point to from the campaign trail. It is impractical to manage both interests.

Emefiele’s political supporters who are quick to point out Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve as an example of a partisan professional should understand the world of difference that exists between the political system in that country and Nigeria.

There is a lot at stake and I expect Godwin Emefiele, the MD we all looked up to that day years ago, to do what is right. The advice to Bankers of 1863 is a timeless guide on such matters.