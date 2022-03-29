The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 11 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,843.09 points, to reflect a decline of 0.11% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.66%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N27.36 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 29th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.25 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as PZ led 16 gainers, and 18 losers topped by INTBREW at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,126.65 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

PZ up +9.80% to close at N11.20

JAPAUL up +9.68% to close at N0.34

FCMB up +9.32% to close at N3.40

CHIPLC up +4.92% to close at N0.64

NPFMCRFBNK up +3.81% to close at N2.45

NGX Top ASI losers

INTBREW down – 10.00% to close at N4.50

VERITASKAP down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

FTNCOCOA down – 5.71% to close at N0.33

FIDELITY down – 4.88% to close at N3.12

CHAMS down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

CHAMS – 30,403,252

ACCESSCORP – 30,295,561

TRANSCORP – 20,506,356

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ACCESSCORP – N305,509,093.55

ZENITHBANK – N275,017,277.50

FBNH – N216,382,349.85

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 16 gainers were surpassed 18 losers.