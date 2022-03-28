Human Rights Centre, ZMINA, in Ukraine will publish a list of civilians that were allegedly abducted by the Russian government, demanding their immediate release on Monday.

This was revealed in a statement issued by ZMINA and seen by Nairametrics on Monday. The human rights organization alleged that the Russian government is responsible for targeted abductions in order to silence key voices and intimidate the Ukrainian civilians.

According to ZMINA, the list of the abductees will be released alongside their faces. The human rights organization noted that the abductees are not soldiers but civilians.

What ZMINA is saying

The head of ZMINA, Tetiana Pechonchyk noted that the number of persons abducted by the Russian government keeps increasing daily.

It stated, “Russia is detaining and disappearing civilians in an attempt to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. They aren’t soldiers, they are journalists, activists, volunteers, community representatives, elected officials and council workers. Their number grows daily. Today we are publishing our first list of those who have been taken so the Kremlin knows the world is watching and will not allow them to come to harm. In total we have so far documented 39 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in the Ukrainian territories newly occupied by Russia. We ask everyone to join us in sending a message to Moscow – we know who you have taken and we will not forget their names.”

The group in their demands urged the Russian government to abide by international laws and release the detained civilians immediately.

“On Monday 28th March, ZMINA is organising a Day of Action, on which political leaders and celebrities will take to social media to post the names and faces of the abductees and demand their immediate release. ZMINA wants everyone across the world to join in and share these names and faces and call for them to be freed. ZMINA will hold an event In Lviv, Ukraine we’re names and faces of the abductees will be projected and a demand for their release will be made.

Hugh Williamson, Director for Europe and Central Asia division, Human Rights Watch said: u“These allegations are extremely disturbing. Since 2014, HRW has documented numerous cases of Russia-backed armed groups in Donbas holding civilians in prolonged, arbitrary detention. Some of these constituted enforced disappearances. The Russian authorities should abide by international law and free arbitrarily detained civilians immediately.”