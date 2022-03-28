PZ Cussons Plc has released its 9-month financial result that ended February 2022, revealing a profit of N5.64 billion, representing a 455% increase from the prior-year period, as revenue grew by 24.27%.

The period in review witnessed a wave of increase in prices of goods and services, as inflationary pressures affected both consumers and producers. Similarly, producers were faced with a significant increase in the cost of raw materials and general production costs.

Although the company recorded growth in sales on the back of double-digit food inflation, bottom-line profit was greatly subdued by production costs which increased by a whopping 31% during the period under review.

Here is a summary of its results so far;

A cursory view of the result shows that the company’s revenue in the Q3 period appreciated by 21.46% from N22.60 billion to N27.45 billion in the current period.

Profit growth for the third quarter period, was at 113.60% Q-o-Q, generating a total of N3.07 billion. While pre-tax profit stood at N3.31 billion, representing 92.89% growth quarter on quarter.

In addition, the company also made money from the disposal and impairment of fixed assets as well as scrap sales and rental income, which served as a booster for the bottom-line profit, raking in a total of N5.69 billion during the financial period.

PZ Cussons Plc’s revenue performance for the 9 months was affected by high costs of sales as well as selling, distribution and administrative expenses, which also affected profit as a trickled down effect.

A further look at the financial results showed PZ Cussons’ total assets are now at N101.44 billion, net assets grew by 13.45% to N39.20 billion.

PZ Cussons Plc’s earnings per share (EPS) for the period was at N1.42, a 446.15% increase from N0.26 in Q3 2021.

The company last traded at N9.30 per share and has grown by 52.46% from year to date.