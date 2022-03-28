The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 15 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,893.86 points, to reflect a decline of 0.15% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.78%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N37.93 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 28th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.27 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed flat as BETAGLASS led 18 gainers, and 18 losers topped by LEARNAFRI at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,177.42 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

BETAGLASS up +9.92% to close at N58.20

PZ up +9.68% to close at N10.20

LIVESTOCK up +9.03% to close at N1.69

LINKASS up +8.00% to close at N0.54

JAIZBANK up +6.06% to close at N0.70

NGX Top ASI losers

LEARNAFRI down – 9.68% to close at N1.96

UNITYBANK down – 8.16% to close at N0.45

CAVERTON down – 7.09% to close at N1.18

FCMB down – 6.89% to close at N3.11

TRANSCORP down – 6.54% to close at N1.00

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 92,000,946

STERLING – 50,738,578

FIDELITY – 46,676,650

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N368,369,091.00

ZENITHBANK – N309,638,095.30

GTCO – N294,379,438.65

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being flat as 18 gainers equalled 18 losers.