The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has told an Abuja division of the Federal High Court that all efforts made by the commission to serve Senator Rochas Okorocha had not been successful.

EFCC told Justice Iyang Ekwo on Monday shortly after the matter was called up that the Commission is still not able to effect the service on Mr Okorocha.

The anti-graft agency had charged Mr Okorocha to court on a 17 count charge bordering on money laundering.

What happened in court

On February 22, which was the last adjourned date, EFCC’s lawyer had prayed the court to adjourn the matter because of their inability to serve the former governor.

The judge adjourned the matter to today for the arraignment of the defendants in the suit.

At the resumed hearing today, the commission’s lawyer told the court that all efforts made to effect the service of the court processes on Mr Okorocha were still not successful.

He said, “In view of this, we plead with my lord to graciously accommodate us with an adjournment.”

The judge who was disappointed that the EFCC was bringing the same excuse as the one tendered at the last adjourned date said, “One month plus you are still coming to say you are yet to serve.”

The judge who agreed to adjourn the matter however warned that the matter will be struck out if the same excuse is given at the next adjourned date .

“This will be the last time this matter will be adjourned,” Justice Ekwo said.

The matter was adjourned for May 30, for the defendants to appear before the court and take their plea.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that another judge, Justice Emeka Nwite had ordered the interim forfeiture of two Abuja properties belonging to Mr Okorocha.

What you should know

While Okorocha is the first defendant in the suit, other defendants include: Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Recall EFCC had filed criminal charges against Mr Okorocha, over alleged N2.9 billion fraud shortly after he declared to contest for presidency.

Mr Rochas is the former Governor of Imo state and currently the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.