The United States Government on Friday added 6 Nigerians to a list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons due to their financial, material and technology support of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The action follows the United Arab Emirates’ prosecutions, convictions, and designations of these individuals for supporting terrorism.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the United States Department of States and signed by its spokesperson, Ned Price.

The statement listed the 6 Nigerians added to the list to include Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

What the US Department of State is saying

The statement from the US States Department says, “The United States is designating six individuals for their support of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Nigerian nationals Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram.

“Today’s action follows the United Arab Emirates’ prosecutions, convictions, and designations of these individuals for supporting terrorism. The Department of State designated Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization on November 14, 2013.

“The Nigeria-based group is responsible for numerous attacks in the northern and northeastern regions of the country as well as in the Lake Chad Basin in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger that have killed thousands of people since 2009.”

What you should know

Recall that in a related development, the Federal Government in May 2021, said that it is currently profiling a large number of high profile Nigerians who have been alleged to have reasonable links to terrorism financing.

This follows the arrest of an undisclosed number of suspects recently after the convictions of some Nigerians on terrorism financing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).