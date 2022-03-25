The Federal Government revealed that its investment in Nigeria’s Health Sector has more than doubled over the past 5 years, from N305.1 billion in 2016 to N876.4 billion in 2022

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed at the Primary Health Care Summit in Abuja on Thursday.

She added that Quality Primary Health Care is indispensable to achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

What the Minister is saying

She revealed that the “FGN Budget for Health Sector has more than doubled over the past 5 years. Increasing by 123.6% from N305.1 billion in 2016 to N682.1 billion in 2021.

“Further by 28.5% to N876.4 billion in 2022. And further by 28.5% to N876.4 billion in 2022.

“FGN has committed to increasing the proportion of approved total FGN budget allocated to health at the Federal level from 4.5% in 2018 to 10% in 2028.”

The Minister added that Quality Primary Health Care is indispensable to achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria, adding that there is a need for reimagining PHC that will provide health at the lowest cost without compromising the standard and quality of products and services.

Dr Faisal Shuaib ED/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency added that the FG is committed to revitalizing 10,000 PHCs, as part of the health sector’s next level agenda.

He revealed successes in Primary healthcare Including, Eradicating and sustaining a polio-free Nigeria Improving routine immunization (from 33% to 71% in 2 years) & effective COVID-19 vaccination response (over 30m doses administered) and Improving accountability and implementing pragmatic PHC delivery Building technical support models.

Nigeria’s 10-year strategy for re-imagining PHC is based on a 4-point agenda to improve PHC strategies and mobilize resources to standardize PHC practice.

Access & Service Delivery through PHC Revitalization.

Health Promotion & Demand Stimulation.

Efficient Program Delivery: more health for the money, not always more money for health.

Ensure right enablers and capabilities are in place to support the delivery on the strategy.