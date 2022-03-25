As far as the crypto market is concerned, investors are betting play-to-earn gaming as one of the hottest sectors in 2021. Based on market reaction to Axie Infinity, the gaming industry might do well in 2022.

The price of Axie Infinity at the time of this writing was $71.44 up 20%, with a daily trading volume of $2 billion and a market capitalization of $4.3 billion. The total supply of AXS coins is 270 million with a circulating supply of 60.9 million coins.

Players own and operate part of Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based trading and battling game.

Axie Infinity is a game inspired by popular games like Pokémon and Tamagotchi, in which players raise, breed, battle, and trade token-based creatures called Axies.

Outlook for Axie Infinity

In the year 2022 as the protocol prepares for its next major launch, Axie Infinity will continue to lead the way in capturing attention and highlighting the potential of P2E.

As a result, a major development has been underway to bolster AXS’s outlook for the future: Axie Infinity: Origin, which is expected to launch in a few weeks.

A recent report from Delphi Digital describes the game as a “completely reimagined version of the well-known Axie Battles game.”

A number of new game mechanics will be implemented in Origin to enhance the player experience, including free starter Axies to entice new players to the game, a reimagined storyline that adds depth to the game and active cards for the head and ears.

Players will also be required to burn a native SLP token in order to obtain new in-game items, such as runes and charms, that act as power-ups for Axies.