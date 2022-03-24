Leading Nigeria-based global brokerage firm, Kwakol Markets, has announced a slew of developments in 2022. These developments are aimed at expanding to new markets and offering cutting-edge tools for its clients. Close on the heels of the company acquiring a license from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and entering the Australian market, it has obtained the FINTRAC license.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) is headquartered in Ottawa and is Canada’s financial watchdog, responsible for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and regulating the financial markets. With the FINTRAC license, Kwakol Markets has now expanded its global footprint.

The multi-asset broker already has a global presence, with registered offices in Nigeria, Hong Kong, the USA and Australia. The firm offers its services in each of these regions through relevant licenses, ensuring client safety. Apart from ASIC and FINTRAC, Kwakol Markets also has the Money Services Business (MSB) license from the US financial system and an NFA license from the National Futures Association.

Strategic Expansion to Canada

Acquiring the FINTRAC license was a strategic expansion decision for Kwakol Markets. The Covid pandemic sent new traders to the financial markets in droves. Nowhere was this more apparent than in Canada. Over 500,000 new discount accounts were opened with online brokerages in Q1 of 2020 alone in Canada. These new traders ranged in age from teens to those above the age of 50.

The rise in trading volumes continued in 2021. The first two months of the year saw an unprecedented jump in trading volumes, driven especially by retail investments in small-cap stocks in the tech and mining sectors. Total trading volumes on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange rose 158% to 32.9 billion trades in February 2021, from 12.7 billion trades a year ago.

A large percentage of these new traders belong to the millennial and Gen Z generations. These young traders look for cutting-edge technology solutions for satisfying trading experiences. Kwakol Markets offers these traders the best possible trading experiences through multi-asset trading ultra-fast order execution, tight spreads, low commissions and facilities for copy trading.

By expanding its services to Canada, the company believes that it can empower the new generation of traders to make informed trading decisions and take control of their journey in the financial markets. Kwakol Markets has also added to its arsenal of services for traders, while revamping its website, to ease the trading journey.

Kwakol Markets Launches New Website

In continuation of its efforts to ease trading and make it available for everyone across the world, Kwakol Markets has revamped its website. The new website offers easy navigation and a user-friendly interface. From searching for tradable assets to opening an account and making a deposit, every step of the journey has been made smooth and seamless.

The website also offers effortless copy trading with a real-time leaderboard. Traders can check the performance of each trader on the leaderboard for the past 7 days and up to the past two years. All performance statistics are available at a click of a button for informed copy trading.

“We believe it is important to have views about where the world is going to go and what will be important in the future. Therefore, we strive to envision the future to the best possible approximation to allow us to build a company and innovate around products that thrive in the short as well as long term,” said Dr. Yakubu Ishaku Teri, MD and CEO of Kwakol Markets.

Kwakol Adds New Tools for Traders

The company now offers Autochartist plugin tools for automated analyses of charts. This can help traders identify trading opportunities. The Autochartist tool analyses vast amounts of market data to provide market alerts right on the trader’s computer or smartphone, so that they do not miss any trading opportunities.

Investment decisions have also been empowered with the addition of news sentiment analysis from Acuity, based on alternative data sources. Acuity uses AI and machine learning to analyse daily news events to provide actionable strategies in an easy-to-understand visual format.

With these new tools, traders can easily separate the important market events from the huge deluge of data available online. Inexperienced traders can connect with experienced traders for copy trading through 5 different PAMM accounts on Kwakol Invest. This can help traders learn on the go, while minimising risks.

A Successful Affiliate Programme

Kwakol Markets also runs a rewarding multi-level affiliate programme. With a multi-level program, affiliates continue to earn commissions each time their link is used to refer traders to the broker. This means that even if their clients refer new traders to Kwakol Markets, the initial affiliate stands to earn.

To ensure success and the best possible earnings potential for affiliates, Kwakol Markets offers a dedicated account manager for each affiliate. The manager is available for all types of support, including marketing resources.

To enable earnings and business growth for affiliates, the company follows a 40% revenue-sharing model, which is among the best in the industry. Weekly pay-outs are transparent, so that affiliates need never worry about receiving the commissions they deserve.

In addition, cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals are available. This eliminates the hassle of converting crypto to fiat and back, which could lead to losses if exchange rates are unfavourable.

Kwakol Markets’ Commitment to Traders

The company is committed to empowering traders through advanced trading tools and robust educational resources. The company invests heavily in master classes, webinars, free periodic content, regular market updates and trading calendars. Traders can discuss their strategies and access trading tips through pop-up trading stations and online communities.

Also, the company has a dedicated research wing that analyses the markets and undertakes various research projects to offer critical financial market insights to both institutional and retail investors.