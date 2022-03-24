Google has said it is moving its entertainment tabs; Movies and TVs from Google play app to Google TV.

The technology company via its blog post said the development will be available starting from May this year as the Google TV app will become home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on Android mobile devices or tablets.

According to Google, Movies & TV will no longer be supported on the Google Play app, as the play app continues to be the store for apps, games, and books.

It also said that users will find the same experience they are used to on Google Play Movies & TV with the latest new releases, rentals, deals, and great recommendations.

What you should know

Google TV app was designed last year to help browse movies and shows from various streaming apps all in one place as well as to discover new things to watch with recommendations based on what you love.

The app’s recommendation system was overhauled to be based on what has been seen in the past, interests from your Google account as well as trending and popular content in the user’s region.

The content lineup includes new providers like Discovery+, Viki, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids and Boomerang, as well as on-demand content from live TV services, YouTube TV, as well as Philo and fuboTV.